SNAPS | A look at Anele Mdoda's getaway to the Big Apple

By Joy Mphande - 29 April 2022
Anele Mdoda shares snaps from her trip to America.
Image: Instagram/ Anele Mdoda

Anele Mdoda is living it up in the streets of New York with her six-year-old son Alakhe.

The 947 breakfast show host has been giving her fans a glimpse into what she has been up to while on her trip to America in New York and Atlanta.

From night-walks, playful soccer matches to behind the scenes access to “Uncle Trevor's” Daily Show interview with Nigerian star Burna Boy.

Anele, author Khaya Dlanga, Kaya 959 DJ Sizwe Dhlomo and communications mogul Xolisa Dyeshana have a whole squad with SA comedian Trevor Noah.

Burna Boy is on The Daily Show tonight and Alakhe was the welcoming party. What a great interview,” Anele said about the experience.

Anele also hung out with legendary talk-show host and entrepreneur Felicia Mabuza-Suttle in Atlanta recently.

The Wife actor Linda Majola took to the comments gushing over the many legends in the media industry Alakhe gets to rub shoulders and create memories with. 

Alakhe literally has the best childhood. Travelling the world and being around the greats. His going to grow up with so many beautiful memories,” he wrote.

