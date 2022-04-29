SA composer and cellist to perform in Makhanda
Mhlambi ends research visit to Eastern Cape with one-night concert
A research visit to the Eastern Cape will culminate in a one-night concert by South African composer and cellist Dr Thokozani Mhlambi in Makhanda on Friday.
The concert, set to take place at The Black Power Station, comes as the 35-year-old KwaZulu-Natal composer closes his cultural exploration of the province...
