SA composer and cellist to perform in Makhanda

Mhlambi ends research visit to Eastern Cape with one-night concert

By Zamandulo Malonde -

A research visit to the Eastern Cape will culminate in a one-night concert by South African composer and cellist Dr Thokozani Mhlambi in Makhanda on Friday.



The concert, set to take place at The Black Power Station, comes as the 35-year-old KwaZulu-Natal composer closes his cultural exploration of the province...