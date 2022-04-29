×

Leisure

SA composer and cellist to perform in Makhanda

Mhlambi ends research visit to Eastern Cape with one-night concert

By Zamandulo Malonde - 29 April 2022

A research visit to the Eastern Cape will culminate in a one-night concert by South African composer and cellist Dr Thokozani Mhlambi in Makhanda on Friday.

The concert, set to take place at The Black Power Station,  comes as the 35-year-old KwaZulu-Natal composer closes his cultural exploration of the province...

