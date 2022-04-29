'He came up to me and said I like you. That's how we became friends' — Friends remember Akhumzi Jezile

Friends and industry peers of media personality Akhumzi Jezile shared memories of him on the anniversary of his death on Thursday.

Akhumzi died in a car crash in 2018 with singer Siyasanga Kobese and actor Thobani Mseleni.

TV Presenters MaBlerh, Musa Mthombeni and Sphesihle Vavi described Akhumzi as kind, funny and supportive.

“Akhumzi was the most chaotic friend I had. I hate chaos and he brought it to my doorstep every chance he could. I once sat at an award show being televised with someone on my lap. Why? Because Akhumzi said, 'don't worry, chomam, sizongena sonke' and sangena sonke. I miss him.”