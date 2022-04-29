'He came up to me and said I like you. That's how we became friends' — Friends remember Akhumzi Jezile
Friends and industry peers of media personality Akhumzi Jezile shared memories of him on the anniversary of his death on Thursday.
Akhumzi died in a car crash in 2018 with singer Siyasanga Kobese and actor Thobani Mseleni.
TV Presenters MaBlerh, Musa Mthombeni and Sphesihle Vavi described Akhumzi as kind, funny and supportive.
“Akhumzi was the most chaotic friend I had. I hate chaos and he brought it to my doorstep every chance he could. I once sat at an award show being televised with someone on my lap. Why? Because Akhumzi said, 'don't worry, chomam, sizongena sonke' and sangena sonke. I miss him.”
He also shared how he and Akhumzi became friends.
“He came up to me at an event and said, 'I like you. We are friends now.' The next day he was at my house. I had absolutely no say in it. He happened to me,” he tweeted.
I will forever love and miss you bud
Former Yo TV presenter Lumko Johnson also shared a hilarious throwback of how Akhumzi brought his ex and “current situation and crush as guests” to their farewell show.
“On my farewell show, Akhumzi had my ex, current situation and crush as guests to speak and share well wishes. He was so messy, at some point he (as director) had all of us in one wide shot. I felt like Brooke Logan rewatching the DVD.”
“See you’re getting big now, everyone wants a piece of you... DON’T believe in your own hype, because fame is not real... it comes and goes...”
And this is why I work sooo hard in business, I’m afraid of falling...
Akhumzi's long time friend Musa shared throwback pictures of the two, which he captioned: “gone but never forgotten”.
