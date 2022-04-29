Boity gifts herself with a new crib for her birthday

Rapper and media personality Boity Thulo celebrated her birthday this week by adding another big purchase to her portfolio.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a snap of herself standing in front of her new house, and revealed that she bought a crib for her birthday.

"The perfect birthday gift from my underground gang to me. I could not be more proud of myself for how far I’ve come. I’m constantly working on becoming the best version of myself in all aspects of my life and even though I haven’t got it all right, the progress has been astounding. Happy birthday, Queen B! You are exactly the woman you think you are. Thank you all so much for the stunning messages. It means the world to me."

Boity's bae had nothing but sweet words for his girlfriend on her birthday.

"I’m grateful that I get to still experience all facets of you. The happy, serious, the mad, the goofy. You’re so wonderful, and just look at your face (just look at it), the epitome of beauty inside and out. Have the best year ever and may your life continue to be a series of pleasant surprises around each corner," he wrote.