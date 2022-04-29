Boity gifts herself with a new crib for her birthday
‘The perfect birthday gift from my underground gang to me’
Rapper and media personality Boity Thulo celebrated her birthday this week by adding another big purchase to her portfolio.
Taking to Instagram, she shared a snap of herself standing in front of her new house, and revealed that she bought a crib for her birthday.
"The perfect birthday gift from my underground gang to me. I could not be more proud of myself for how far I’ve come. I’m constantly working on becoming the best version of myself in all aspects of my life and even though I haven’t got it all right, the progress has been astounding. Happy birthday, Queen B! You are exactly the woman you think you are. Thank you all so much for the stunning messages. It means the world to me."
Boity's bae had nothing but sweet words for his girlfriend on her birthday.
"I’m grateful that I get to still experience all facets of you. The happy, serious, the mad, the goofy. You’re so wonderful, and just look at your face (just look at it), the epitome of beauty inside and out. Have the best year ever and may your life continue to be a series of pleasant surprises around each corner," he wrote.
This is not the first time Boity has broken the internet with her purchases. In 2019 she trended for days after she gifted herself with a new Range Rover believed to have cost around R2.5m.
Taking to Instagram, Boity showed off her new Range Rover Lumma CLR R8 Sport V8 and revealed she had named her car Esther.
Esther came with rear cameras, screens on the back of the seats and a panoramic roof.
Boity took to Instagram to welcomed Esther home and share her excitement.
"My incredible baby is finally here. Welcome home, Esther," she wrote.
