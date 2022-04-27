Pearl Modiadie clears the air on Andile Ncube dating rumours

Pearl Modiadie has refuted claims she is dating Andile Ncube.

This follows City Press sources claiming the two were seen “cuddling and kissing” at Tashas restaurant in Morningside, Johannesburg, last month.

Pearl denied the dating rumours to the publication and said the two were just friends out for breakfast. She also took to social media on Monday to rubbish the claims.

“With regards to the City Press article regarding my personal life. I am not in a relationship with the said party, I'm in a relationship that my partner and I have decided to keep private. Please also note that I'm merely putting this out as a sign of respect to our families, close friends and to clear this matter.” she said.