Inside Heavy K and MacG’s 'beef'

By Constance Gaanakgomo - 27 April 2022
MacG has hitback at music producer Heavy-K and called him a narcissist for insisting he apologise to him after he misquoted him on the show.
Image: Instagram/MacG

Music producer and DJ Heavy K has taken to Twitter yet again to squash rumours that there is beef between him and Podcast and Chill host MacG.

While Mzansi was celebrating internationally-acclaimed and Grammy award-winning Black Coffee, Heavy-K spent most of the time correcting a statement he supposedly made about the star.

Taking to Twitter the music producer explained to his followers why he wanted an apology from MacG on the show.

“To set the record straight, I have no beef with MacG I just wanted him to clear things up on the same platform he used to discredit me. I fixed things with Coffee already so no apology needed, back to work. Beef won’t feed our kids, let’s focus,” tweeted Heavy-K

BLACK COFFEE'S ALBUM IS PAP?

MacG recently shared how he caught up with Black Coffee and said Grootman knew about the show. He then took it back to Heavy K's interview when he was on Podcast And Chill.

“I think we did an interview with Heavy K. I even forgot about that interview, and Heavy K even said the album Black Coffee won a Grammy for was pap,” said MacG.

HEAVY K HITS BACK

Heavy K took to social media to set the record straight and shared a clip from the interview

"One thing I won’t allow is for people to lie on my name or project me as something I’m not just to push their narrative," he said.

MACG RESPONDS

The pair charted the Twitter trends list last week, but it's their current back and forth that's keeping them there.

On a recent episode, MacG called the music producer a narcissist after he insisted he apologise publicly on his platform for misquoting him with regards to the Black Coffee issue.

The back-and-forth was met with mixed reactions online.

“MacG lit a fire in a clout-chasing attempt. It breaks my heart to hear him talk like this as opposed to admitting wrongdoing and apologising. Calling Heavy-K a narcissist when in fact he's the real narcissist. His son being sick had nothing to do with this drama,” said one tweep.

Here are some more reactions from tweeps:

