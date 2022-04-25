Tweeps react to A-Reece’s abrupt end to Cotton Fest performance
What should have been an exciting close to one of Mzansi's biggest nights in the hip-hop fraternity ended on a sour note for rapper A-Reece after his performance at Cotton Fest over the weekend was seemingly cut short.
Twitter was abuzz with tweeps wondering if they saw the same thing when the rapper's performance suddenly ended.
A-Reece told the crowd he had been notified his set was over, but he was determined to continue and warned that his mic may be cut.
Cotton Fest publicist Melanie Ramjee told TshisaLIVE A-Reece was aware of the time constraints of the show.
"We managed to extend the time restriction from 12 to 12:30am but simply could not extend this any further. The artist was aware," she said.
Although fans were livid, many ruled out sabotage.
"You are late. You know you have to set up then you have a long intro? Cut it. Hate that it had to be my fav though. Unfortunately, rules are rules and can never be cut," said one tweep
A Sad Night To A-Reece and The Slimes 😭💔. https://t.co/xuohKCppQa— Ego 🥷🏿 (@LesegoMotsepeSA) April 25, 2022
They couldn't even say yo A-reece Rap it up, the time us up?😔💔— BIG POPPA. (@Jackrews2) April 25, 2022
You can tell A-Reece was disappointed after they cut him of like that 🤦🏼♂️ pic.twitter.com/rlKGvfXPkk— wyclefffffff /Didiiiiiiiiiii (@DIDI_MONSTER_) April 24, 2022
The moment A-Reece was told his set time was over.I’m Really gutted for crowd that was there until midnight. pic.twitter.com/WMTwrMm87z— Reece Central (@ReeceCentre) April 25, 2022
you are late, you know you have to set up then you have a long intro??? cut it?! hate that it had to be my fav tho, unfortunately, rules are rules and can never be cut— Kgatli. (@kgatlii) April 24, 2022
Makhado would'nt allow what happened today to A-Reece if he was still alive. I mean the boy is the reason why Cotton Fest is relevant today. He made the past two events popular on the internet. I don't care what y'all gotta say !!!#CottonFest2022— The Marine SA (@MarineWorldwide) April 25, 2022
