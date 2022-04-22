Pushing boundaries and breaking records

Hitmaker Zuko SA marvels at the power of his lyrics

Premium By Zamandulo Malonde -

As Idutywa producer and singer Zuko Kupiso’s career soars with one of the most relatable afro soul songs in SA at the moment, he says he can’t help but marvel at the power of his lyrics.



Kupiso, better known as Zuko SA, instinctively knew that his album No One Is Safe would push boundaries and break records...