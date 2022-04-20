MaMkhize praises Sbahle Mpisane as she finally opens up about her accident

Sbahle Mpisane is ready to speak about her healing journey after surviving a horrific car accident.

The fitness guru and TV personality spent several months in ICU after her car reportedly burst into flames after she lost lost control of her car on Margaret Mncadi Avenue in Durban during the early hours of August 9 2018.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Sbahle announced she was set to speak in a YouTube series about the experience and how she has been recovering.

In an interview with Entertainment YouTuber Owami Netshivhazwaulu, Sbahle unpacks what she recalls transpired before the accident, answers surrounding the accident and details what she could remember after waking up from a coma.

"It has been a long journey since 9/8/2018 having double thoughts on if I should open up or not. Thank you @boldly_owamie for reaching out and giving me that last push."

Speaking about why she started her YouTube channel, Sbahle said she felt this venture could help her understand herself better and rebuild her life.

"The world can be an overwhelming place so I am here today as proof that focusing on yourself is a good distraction. I have a difficult time identifying my talents today but maybe this is a platform to turn to you all and ask what you see me doing well or that I'm unaware is special about me."