WATCH | The amazing song Lloyiso sang at the Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding
Known for gracefully carrying emotion in every note he sings, musician Lloyiso performed at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding last weekend, making their big day all the more special.
Universal Music SA public relations and communications officer Roshika Doolabh confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Lloyiso was billed to help complete the couple's magical vision for the wedding.
Lloyiso sang Only fools rush in for the newly-wedded couple's first dance. The pair said "I do" in a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, at an elegant, star-studded black-tie affair held on Peltz's family estate.
The musician later took to Twitter to retweet praise from fans.
Lloyiso thanked his fans for their “messages and love” and promised to share “pictures and hopefully videos” of his performance “in the next couple of days”.
In the meantime, he did his fans a solid by recording his rendition to share on Anele Mdoda's radio breakfast show. As usual, he sounded amazing, leaving many with goosebumps as they listened to the rendition.
Listen to Lloyiso's rendition below:
The song Lloyiso performed at the Beckham wedding 😍— Avu🌸 (@_maMnyani) April 13, 2022
He has such a beautiful voice 🥺 pic.twitter.com/4v1IpGVus5
Lloyiso's Florida gig comes after he dropped a new song titled Speak.
Chatting to TshisaLIVE before he headed to the US, Lloyiso opened up about the song's origin.
“I never intended to write a song called Speak. When I was singing it, it was something that came out, but I didn't know that was how I was feeling. I knew there was something going on. You know when you feel overwhelmed and don't know how you actually feel until you speak about it or write it down.
“It was confirmation that what I've been feeling is left out. I've been feeling like I'm looking for something, but it's not there. I've been wanting these emotions and vulnerability from this person, but I'm not getting it. It is something a lot of people feel, even if it's with friends or family.”
Watch the video below:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.