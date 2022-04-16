WATCH | The amazing song Lloyiso sang at the Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding

Known for gracefully carrying emotion in every note he sings, musician Lloyiso performed at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding last weekend, making their big day all the more special.

Universal Music SA public relations and communications officer Roshika Doolabh confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Lloyiso was billed to help complete the couple's magical vision for the wedding.

Lloyiso sang Only fools rush in for the newly-wedded couple's first dance. The pair said "I do" in a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, at an elegant, star-studded black-tie affair held on Peltz's family estate.