WATCH | Letoya Makhene helps calm tearful Mphowabadimo when spirits overwhelm her

It's been just over a week since Michele Mavundla, better known as Mphowabadimo, became a millionaire after making history as the first woman to win Big Brother Mzansi.

The loved TV personality broke down in a grateful bow to her ancestors when she honoured an invite by Letoya Makhene to be interviewed by the veteran actress on her Opulence Radio show.

Mpho, who was clearly excited to meet Letoya, literally jumped up and down when she walked into the studio.

“We did it mama,” she shouted with the biggest smile.

The excitement turned into something else when she hugged Letoya. The meeting turned into a spiritual encounter for the pair. Overwhelmed and moved to tears, Mpho went on her knees, clapping her hands with gratitude to her ancestors.

Understanding what was happening, Letoya embraced her and addressed her elders (ancestors), telling them the purpose of their meeting, asking for their blessing and thanking them for their grace, all while softly telling Mpho: “You did it gogo”.

After the moment faded, Mpho lifted her head and wiped her tears, and jokingly shared she has been crying most days since her victory.

Talking to Letoya before they sat down for the formal interview, Mpho said “It's been a lot”, to which Letoya replied: “I know. Fame is not easy hone. Welcome to it.”

