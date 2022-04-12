SNAPS | Inside Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize’s lavish thanksgiving ceremony

The Kwa MaMkhize star took to her Instagram to thank guests who made it to her event.

“To know where you are going you must first know where you come from. My thanksgiving ceremony was a celebration to God and my ancestors ... oKhabazela ba ka Mavovo. To everyone that made the time to celebrate with me, I thank you.”

To kick off her birthday, she gave her followers a tour of a room filled with balloons and flowers to celebrate her trip around the sun.

Saying she was surprised by the elaborate and beautiful décor, Mam'Mkhize said while she usually doesn't like surprises she loved the aesthetics of the room and it was a great way to kick off celebrations.

“And so it begins. I’m not a fan of surprises. This one really caught me off guard, but I love it. Thank you!”