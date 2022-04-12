SK Khoza apologises for viral videos, saying he was 'trapped in a very dark space'

Sthembiso Khoza, popularly known as SK, has broken his silence, seemingly apologising for the viral videos following his comeback on Mzansi Magic's The Queen on Monday night.

Growing concerns for the actor's wellbeing have been mounting on social media following videos of him engaging in heated confrontations with strangers that went viral recently.

Making a social media, SK took to his Instagram timeline, apologising to everyone who he had been 'rude' and 'mean' towards.

“Forgive me for I have sinned and was trapped in a very dark space, to everyone that I was rude and mean to...my deepest apologies.” he wrote.