James Patterson and Dolly Parton make music in latest collaboration

American author James Patterson is best known for his Alex Cross books. He is a master of creating intrigue, suspense, and thrilling action in his novels.

No wonder he has sold about 350-million books worldwide.

Recently, Patterson teamed up with former US president Bill Clinton to write The President’s Daughter and The President is Missing.

The books were both well-received so I was excited to get my hands on his latest collaboration with popular US country singer Dolly Parton.

Run, Rose, Run is a thriller about a young singer-songwriter who goes to Nashville to become the next country singing sensation.