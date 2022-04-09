×

Leisure

WATCH | Everything that went down at the LIT #RHOLangos event & it's pink carpet!

By Joy Mphande - 09 April 2022
Media personality Bonang Matheba at 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' Jozi premiere.
Image: Supplied

Showmax hosted Mzansi's elites for "A real African affair" as they launched Nigeria's new reality show Real Housewives of Lagos before of its premiere on April 8.

Bonang Matheba, who was the host at the launch, found herself at the top of Mzansi's trends list after she shared a moment with Big Brother Mzansi season 3 winner, Mphowabadimo. 

The cast of Real Housewives of Durban sat at the front table opposite Real Housewives of Lagos' Carolyna Hutchings, Laura Ikeji, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo and Nollywood actress, producer, TikTok sensation Iyabo Ojo.

Babalwa Mneno, Gigi Lamayne, Kamo Mphela, Pabi Cooper, the cast of Big Brother Mzansi season 3, The Wife and other celebrity A-listers were dressed to the nines at the event.

#RHOLagos is the first Nigerian instalment of the award-winning franchise distributed internationally by NBC Universal Formats.

The new reality show marks the  16th international version of The Real Housewives format and the third to be adapted in Africa. Showmax’s head of content, Candice Fangueiro, said she expected the show to be successful.

“The Real Housewives franchise lends itself to localisation and we know our audience is going to love seeing the show reinvented Naija-style. We can’t wait to show the continent — and the world — another side of Lagos, with all the drama, high fashion and luxury you’d expect from The Real Housewives franchise,” she said.

#RHOD star, LaConco at The Real Housewives of Lagos, Jozi premiere.
Image: Supplied
Mariam Timmer, Lasizwe, Mihlali and Chioma Ikokwu at The Real Housewives of Lagos Jozi premiere.
Image: Supplied
#RHOD star Nonku Williams at The Real Housewives of Lagos Jozi premiere
Image: Supplied

See some of the moments from the event below:

Most Read