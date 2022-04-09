WATCH | Everything that went down at the LIT #RHOLangos event & it's pink carpet!

#RHOLagos is the first Nigerian instalment of the award-winning franchise distributed internationally by NBC Universal Formats.

The new reality show marks the 16th international version of The Real Housewives format and the third to be adapted in Africa. Showmax’s head of content, Candice Fangueiro, said she expected the show to be successful.

“The Real Housewives franchise lends itself to localisation and we know our audience is going to love seeing the show reinvented Naija-style. We can’t wait to show the continent — and the world — another side of Lagos, with all the drama, high fashion and luxury you’d expect from The Real Housewives franchise,” she said.