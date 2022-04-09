WATCH | Everything that went down at the LIT #RHOLangos event & it's pink carpet!
Showmax hosted Mzansi's elites for "A real African affair" as they launched Nigeria's new reality show Real Housewives of Lagos before of its premiere on April 8.
Bonang Matheba, who was the host at the launch, found herself at the top of Mzansi's trends list after she shared a moment with Big Brother Mzansi season 3 winner, Mphowabadimo.
Look at our girl being hyped by QueeB🔥🤌🏾 one thing about Mpho she will have fun 🤩 #RHOLagos#MphoWaBadimo𓃵 #ProudOfMphowabadimo— Mphopho (@Mphoza_Mphoza) April 8, 2022
I am also screaming 😱 pic.twitter.com/1R4c96oZFD
The cast of Real Housewives of Durban sat at the front table opposite Real Housewives of Lagos' Carolyna Hutchings, Laura Ikeji, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo and Nollywood actress, producer, TikTok sensation Iyabo Ojo.
Babalwa Mneno, Gigi Lamayne, Kamo Mphela, Pabi Cooper, the cast of Big Brother Mzansi season 3, The Wife and other celebrity A-listers were dressed to the nines at the event.
#RHOLagos is the first Nigerian instalment of the award-winning franchise distributed internationally by NBC Universal Formats.
The new reality show marks the 16th international version of The Real Housewives format and the third to be adapted in Africa. Showmax’s head of content, Candice Fangueiro, said she expected the show to be successful.
“The Real Housewives franchise lends itself to localisation and we know our audience is going to love seeing the show reinvented Naija-style. We can’t wait to show the continent — and the world — another side of Lagos, with all the drama, high fashion and luxury you’d expect from The Real Housewives franchise,” she said.
See some of the moments from the event below:
Because I love this moment so much from the launch of #RHOL 😍❤️ @Bonang interviewing @ThembaBroly @_libonjomba & @officialgash1 🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/090eNy3Kki— 2022’s Champion☄️ (@ZanelePotelwa) April 7, 2022
@lasizwe and @mihlalii_n at #showmax's #RHOL launch pic.twitter.com/LqVEnoDpjQ— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) April 7, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.