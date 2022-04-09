POLL | Who will win the fight between NaakMusiq and Cassper Nyovest?

Fans of musicians Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiq are eagerly awaiting their boxing match at Sun City this weekend.

During a press briefing last week the two said they were prepared. In fact, the Baby Girl singer is already at the venue and has been vocal about his preparation on social media.

“So here we are. Sun City! It all comes down to this. Another historical moment for SA entertainment. [The] whole team [is] ready. Time to put on a show!” he tweeted earlier this week.