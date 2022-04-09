POLL | Who will win the fight between NaakMusiq and Cassper Nyovest?
Fans of musicians Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiq are eagerly awaiting their boxing match at Sun City this weekend.
During a press briefing last week the two said they were prepared. In fact, the Baby Girl singer is already at the venue and has been vocal about his preparation on social media.
“So here we are. Sun City! It all comes down to this. Another historical moment for SA entertainment. [The] whole team [is] ready. Time to put on a show!” he tweeted earlier this week.
Fans who don't want to spend the whole weekend at the venue can buy day passes which will give them access to the boxing match.
Naak told TshisaLIVE he was doing work behind the scenes.
“Cassper is comfortable, he knows what he's doing, he's been doing it for quite some time, so we figured it was a great thing. Let us work behind the scenes, create a monster and reveal it on the night of the fight,” he said.
Cassper's fought YouTuber and entertainment commentator Slik Talk earlier this year, knocking him out.
He told TshisaLIVE he hoped to revive boxing in SA.
“I feel like boxing in SA is dead. We had world champions in the country who people don't know about. I felt like if I put my name on it, it would help everybody,” said the rapper.
