Grammy's goody bag was worth R700k — here’s what Black Coffee could have put inside it

More than the bragging rights that come with the coveted golden Grammy statuette, Hollywood A-listers and winners like SA DJ Black Coffee who attended the awards show were treated to a goody bag worth a whopping $49,000 — about R718,380.

The 64th Grammy Awards aired on Sunday and saw Black Coffee win the Best Dance/Electronic Album for his album Subconsciously.

KTLA reported that according to the company that puts them together, the Grammy honorees had three days during the Grammy rehearsals to select any of the products on offer in the gift lounge. The gift bags are assembled by Distinctive Assets.

Black Coffee and his mates at the Grammys were spoilt for choice as this year’s gift bag included:

Voucher for liposuction on one's arms

Popcorn that’s described as “flavour wrapped”

Skincare products made from figs and tofu

$10,000 worth of Botox, fillers and chemical peels

CBD sleep aids

An electric toothbrush

Trucker hat from a genderless fashion line

Bottle of cabernet sauvignon wine and three bottles of Grey Goose vodka

Three-course tasting meal for two at Kokomo Restaurant in New York

Perfume made by Mastercard

Kit to make whipped coffee

Book about Dr Anthony Fauci and others.

Not only could the celebs “build” their preferred goody bag, they also had a choice not to take anything or to take it and give it to charity.