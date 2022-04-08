Grammy's goody bag was worth R700k — here’s what Black Coffee could have put inside it
More than the bragging rights that come with the coveted golden Grammy statuette, Hollywood A-listers and winners like SA DJ Black Coffee who attended the awards show were treated to a goody bag worth a whopping $49,000 — about R718,380.
The 64th Grammy Awards aired on Sunday and saw Black Coffee win the Best Dance/Electronic Album for his album Subconsciously.
KTLA reported that according to the company that puts them together, the Grammy honorees had three days during the Grammy rehearsals to select any of the products on offer in the gift lounge. The gift bags are assembled by Distinctive Assets.
Black Coffee and his mates at the Grammys were spoilt for choice as this year’s gift bag included:
- Voucher for liposuction on one's arms
- Popcorn that’s described as “flavour wrapped”
- Skincare products made from figs and tofu
- $10,000 worth of Botox, fillers and chemical peels
- CBD sleep aids
- An electric toothbrush
- Trucker hat from a genderless fashion line
- Bottle of cabernet sauvignon wine and three bottles of Grey Goose vodka
- Three-course tasting meal for two at Kokomo Restaurant in New York
- Perfume made by Mastercard
- Kit to make whipped coffee
- Book about Dr Anthony Fauci and others.
Not only could the celebs “build” their preferred goody bag, they also had a choice not to take anything or to take it and give it to charity.
Meanwhile on home soil, Black Coffee received a hero's welcome when he landed on Tuesday night at OR Tambo International airport.
The renowned DJ said he was overwhelmed and couldn't put into words what he was feeling, which he said was like an out-of-body experience.
“I'm so overwhelmed right now. It is a crazy feeling when you sit alone and wonder if you died, would you know who loved you, what would people say about you. I'm experiencing that moment right now. I'm seeing the love, I'm seeing the support. Its like I'm watching from somewhere. This is such an amazing feeling. It is like magic. I've been talking about it on the plane. I wish I could get on a flight to fly around the continent and sprinkle it so everyone could feel this feeling.”
As the celebrations continue, Black Coffee's mama came through to celebrate with her son in Sandton on Wednesday night when Gallo and Arena Holdings held a congratulatory gala dinner to honour the musician.
