Bonang Matheba announced as the host for exclusive #RHOLagos party

Lovers and fans of the Real Housewives franchise are on the edge of their seats with only a few days left before the show debuts on Showmax.

Showmax is throwing the biggest event in African reality television on Thursday 7 April 2022 where Mzansi A-listers are expected to attend.

To celebrate, media personality Bonang Matheba has been named as the host of the soirée to be held in Sandton.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the star studded event was announced to take place on Thursday.

The stars of the show, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo and Mariam Timmer of RHOLagos, will be joined by The Real Housewives of Durban cast on the night.

“The event — complete with pink carpet — will be hosted by a talent recognised across Africa, Bonang Matheba, who herself has not one but two reality series on Showmax (Being Bonang, A Very Bonang Year). Bonang is an accomplished MC, radio personality and businesswoman, born and raised in SA and regularly spotted in Nigeria working on her many pursuits,” the statement read.