'One step at a time' — Katlego Maboe grateful to be bagging gigs again
Things are looking up for presenter Katlego Maboe and he is slowly returning to the limelight after a two-year hiatus.
Katlego was a host at the Nedbank International Polo at the Inanda Club on Saturday.
He took to Twitter to share a picture of himself in front of the camera, the celeb wrote on Twitter: “Today was a great day! All glory to God! Keep moving. One step at a time.”
Taking to Instagram recently Maboe announced he has joined forces with The Wife actor Linda Majola and Dr Tshidi Gule for a new podcast titled The Wellness Plug.
Today was a great day!💚🙌🏾 All glory to God! Keep moving. One step at a time. pic.twitter.com/mroOje6GLJ— Katlego (@KatlegoMaboe) April 2, 2022
“I couldn't be more proud of this incredible team and the mission we have set ourselves to build a supportive and helpful community in which all can find their space and be embraced. We truly hope to serve you with each and every episode we are blessed to have your ear,” he wrote.
Maboe took a break from the limelight after being caught up in allegations of infidelity and abuse in 2020.
Taking to Instagram with a reflection post late last year , Katlego said it has taken him longer than he thought to bounce back — in terms of feeling joy and being able to laugh and be happy.
“It’s taken some time, much more time than I would’ve liked or expected of myself, to get to this point. A place where I could honestly smile again, feel again and laugh from the bottom of my belly. I am grateful that I am here — now,” he shared.
