‘The underground gang did that’ — SA reacts to Mpho Wa Badimo winning ‘Big Brother Mzansi’

Mpho, who is a sangoma and YouTuber, fell to her knees in tears when she heard her name called.

“Thank you, Mzansi,” she said.

The star's fan have often defended her against housemates who mocked her spirituality.

"This woman was tested to the core, went through troubles and tribulations, not only in Biggie's house but even outside. But when you're destined to be great no one can stop it. We celebrate you even today," tweeted one fan.

The reality show started on S January 23 with 18 participants and five housemates — Tulz, Mpho, Themba, Gash1 and Libo — made it to the finale.

Mpho was praised for her authentic win, one without the backing of housemates after she had been nominated for eviction week after week.

"No alliances in the house, just her playing the game. No paid influencers to promote her outside, just the #UndergroundGang having her back. We love you Mpho," tweeted another fan.

Here are some reactions from Twitter :