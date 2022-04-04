×

Leisure

Halala! DJ Black Coffee wins his first Grammy

Kyle Zeeman
Digital Editor
04 April 2022
DJ Black Coffee won a Best Dance/Electronic Album Grammy for his album, 'Subconsciously'.
DJ Black Coffee won a Best Dance/Electronic Album Grammy for his album, 'Subconsciously'.
Image: REUTERS/Steve Marcus

DJ Black Coffee is the toast of SA on Monday after winning his first Grammy award.

The star won the Best Dance/Electronic Album award for his seventh studio album, Subconsciously.

It is the first time a SA artist has won a Grammy in this category.

Black Coffee was accompanied on stage to collect his Grammy by his son Esona.

“I want to thank God for the gift of music and being able to share it with the world, to heal souls and help people go through whatever they are going through in life. Thank you to my fans around the world for believing in me. I want to thank my family and my children,” Black Coffee said in his acceptance speech, also thanking his team.

He was up against Illenium, Major Lazer, Marshmello, Sylvan Esso and Ten City for the prestigious award.

Taking to social media after the win, Black Coffee shared a picture of himself on stage, captioning it “Grammy-award winning artist”.

Black Coffee has been touring the world for several years, winning awards and acclaim across the planet, including several SA Music Awards, five international DJ Awards and a BET Award.

He had earlier said his nomination for a Grammy had left him with “no words”.

He was not the only South African at the awards. SA-born comedian Trevor Noah was a host at the awards and Johannesburg flautist, producer and composer Wouter Kellerman was nominated for a third Grammy, this time in the New Age Album category for his collaboration project Pangaea, but lost out to Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej in the category.

Friends and fans have flooded social media with congratulatory messages for Black Coffee after his historic win.

