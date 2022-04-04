×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

‘Bieber Mantashe’ — Justin’s ‘Gwede’ suit gets tongues wagging

Kyle Zeeman
Digital Editor
04 April 2022
Look familiar? Justin Bieber's suit gave SA fans chest pains.
Look familiar? Justin Bieber's suit gave SA fans chest pains.
Image: MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA

International superstar Justin Bieber may have millions of fans around the world and designers no doubt tripping over themselves to dress him, but the Baby singer seems to have taken fashion advice from uncle Gwede Mantashe, the mineral resources and energy minister.

Justin nearly caused a social media meltdown when he rocked up at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas dressed in an oversized suit.

Justin and Hailey Bieber on the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3 2022.
Justin and Hailey Bieber on the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

While the fashion police were going through the docket to figure out what crime to charge him with, South Africans were getting hectic déjà vu vibes from Gwede's famous suit.

The chest pains were real and led to a flood of reactions on social media.

With Gwede's suit on display, SA was well represented at the prestigious awards.

DJ Black Coffee walked away with the Best Dance/Electronic Album award for his seventh studio album, Subconsciously. It is the first time a SA artist has won a Grammy in this category.

Comedian Trevor Noah hosted the ceremony last night, becoming the first South African to do so.

Johannesburg flautist, producer and composer Wouter Kellerman was nominated for a third Grammy, this time in the New Age Album category for his collaboration project Pangaea, but lost out to Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Teary Zola 7 overwhelmed by the love at Kwaito Legends Festival return
The Herald Cooking Masterclass | Made in Minutes: Family favourites with a ...

Most Read