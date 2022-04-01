‘I thought it was hip-hop’ — Fans react to mixed genre Cotton Fest line-up

Cotton Fest festival supporters were shaking when the line-up was announced on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, festival organisers shared a poster of this year's line-up at the highly anticipated music and fashion festival at The Station in Newtown, Johannesburg this month.

The line-up includes DBN Gogo, A-Reece, AKA, Boity, Cassper Nyovest, Costa Titch, Distruction Boyz, Emtee, Kamo Mphela, Khuli Chana, Kwesta, Nasty C, Shekhinah, Sjava, Uncle Waffles and Zakes Bantwini.

In honour of the pioneer of the festival, the late rapper Riky Rick, the concert happening on April 24 and 25 will be like a memorial for cotton eaters who “never die, but multiply”.

Riky Rick contributed immensely to e hip-hop culture fashion, and street culture.

The line-up charted Twitter trends with some confused fans not expecting to see amapiano artists.

Some fans were left unimpressed and said the event features a lot of amapiano artists when it is supposed to be about hip-hop culture.