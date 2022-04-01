Acclaimed pianist to take centre stage at Gqeberha event
Internationally acclaimed pianist Gustavo Romero will take centre stage on April 7 at the Nelson Mandela University South Campus auditorium, playing for the PE Music Society.
Romero is internationally renowned for his exceptional technical brilliance and interpretive depth and has gained acclaim for his commitment to in-depth exploration of a wide variety of composers...
