×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

Acclaimed pianist to take centre stage at Gqeberha event

By Herald Reporter - 01 April 2022

Internationally acclaimed pianist Gustavo Romero will take centre stage on April 7 at the Nelson Mandela University South Campus auditorium, playing for the PE Music Society. 

Romero is internationally renowned for his exceptional technical brilliance and interpretive depth and has gained  acclaim  for his commitment to in-depth exploration of a wide variety of composers...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

‘I feel honoured and happy’: Raymond Zondo's first Q&A as Chief Justice
Panayiotou tape exposed: ‘I told you to let them do it outside the house’

Most Read