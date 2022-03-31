Leisure

Siv Ngesi, Ntsiki Mazwai and others weigh in on Sibongile Mani’s sentence

By Constance Gaanakgomo - 31 March 2022
Media personality Siv Ngesi said if Mani was rich she would never have been sentenced to jail.
Media personality Siv Ngesi said if Mani was rich she would never have been sentenced to jail.
Image: Instagram/Siv Ngesi

Media personality Siv Ngesi said the five-year sentence for Sibongile Mani was harsh considering how hardened criminals seemingly get less.

Mani, a Walter Sisulu University student was sentenced to jail for the theft of more than R800,000 in National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funds.

The sentencing left Twitter split on what the appropriate punishment should have been and whether Mani deserved a firm hand from the law.

Taking to his Instagram after the sentencing on Wednesday Siv was unimpressed with the verdict.  

“If this young lady was a government official or had rich parents , she would have never ended up in jail! Murders and rapists get less time! This isn’t me saying she isn’t wrong and shouldn’t be punished,” wrote Siv.

Mani, 31, was found guilty and convicted last month of theft after money was deposited into her student account in error by Intellimali, an NSFAS service provider.

More than R14m was deposited into her account in 2017, instead of the R1,400 she was entitled to as a beneficiary.

In a series of tweets poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai lambasted the court for what she said was a racially-motivated ruling.

“This is f***en ridiculous. Racism in SA once again while Steinhoff bosses walk free. The white men who stole from Eskom are free. This is bullsh*t.”

“There is no justice system in SA ... Let's stop respecting it ... these judgments don't make sense lately.”

She asked a question that was a common thread in most tweets after the sentencing on Wednesday 

“Who deposited the money? This is a cover up and a little girl is being abused.”

She said she hoped Sbongile Mani gets Adv Tembeka Ngcukaitobi goes to fight for her.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

‘I feel honoured and happy’: Raymond Zondo's first Q&A as Chief Justice
Panayiotou tape exposed: ‘I told you to let them do it outside the house’

Most Read