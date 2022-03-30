‘I’ve never thought Beyoncé is pretty’ — Ntsiki Mazwai shakes the table

Ntsiki Mazwai says international mega star Beyoncé is not as pretty as people make her out to be.

Taking to Twitter the poet and activist set tongues wagging with her unpopular opinion about the American singer's skin tone.

The controversial poet said she did not say the Brown Skin Girl hitmaker was pretty. Instead she said Bey benefited from light skin privilege

“One more unpopular opinion. I've never thought Beyoncé is pretty, just light skin privilege.”

Ntsiki’s followers told her the Beyhive — Beyoncé's fan base — would be coming for her but she paid them no mind when she retweeted a tweet from a follower who shared the singer's snap as proof of her beauty, and she stuck to her guns.

She said: “Makeup and weaves is not my standard of beauty sthandwa sam.”