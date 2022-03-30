Chris Rock revealed he was bullied, let people ‘walk all over him’ just months before Oscars incident

Chris Rock revealed he let people “walk all over him” and was bullied as a child in a podcast that has resurfaced which he did just months before he was slapped at the Oscars on Sunday night.

The comedian made headlines this week after actor Will Smith unexpectedly strode onto the Academy Awards stage and slapped Rock in the face in response to a joke about his wife’s bald head. Jada Pinkett-Smith, an actress and talk show host, has a medical condition that causes hair loss.

Rock had referenced the 1997 film G.I. Jane in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head.

The incident resulted in divided reactions, with some slamming the comedian for hitting below the belt but many stars coming to his defence and criticising Smith for the “unwarranted” attack.

While Smith has repeatedly apologised for the incident, Rock has maintained silence and reportedly declined to file a police report.