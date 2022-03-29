Tweeps react to rapper Drake giving Uncle Waffles a nod for her DJ skills

Tweeps have reacted to American rapper Drake giving Uncle Waffles a shout out on her IG Live.

This is not the first time Uncle Waffles has been on Drake's radar. Last year he followed the DJ when she was still new to the scene.

The screenshots of Drake's exchange on Waffles' Instagram Live have been circulating on Twitter, and the rapper had social media buzzing with his continued interest in the latest DJ to rock Mzansi

Drake was spotted in the comment section during the Live and said: “WAFFFFLLLESSSSSS”.

Screenshots of Drake’s comments flew on social media.

The international star first screamed “Waffles”, then wrote, “Top DJ, top sound, Uncle Waffles.”