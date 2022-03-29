Leisure

Tweeps react to rapper Drake giving Uncle Waffles a nod for her DJ skills

By Constance Gaanakgomo - 29 March 2022
Uncle Waffles has again received attention from American rapper Drake.
Uncle Waffles has again received attention from American rapper Drake.
Image: Instagram/ Uncle Waffles

Tweeps have reacted to American rapper Drake giving Uncle Waffles a shout out on her IG Live.

This is not the first time Uncle Waffles has been on Drake's radar. Last year he followed the DJ when she was still new to the scene.

The screenshots of Drake's exchange on Waffles' Instagram Live have been circulating on Twitter, and the rapper had social media buzzing with his continued interest in the latest DJ to rock Mzansi

Drake was spotted in the comment section during the Live and said: “WAFFFFLLLESSSSSS”.

Screenshots of Drake’s comments flew on social media.

The international star first screamed “Waffles”, then wrote, “Top DJ, top sound, Uncle Waffles.”

Waffles recently announced on Instagram that she was releasing her first EP Red Dragon and subsequently dropped her first single Tanzania.

In the caption of her Instagram post she said: “This journey has continually proven to be a blessing. Now we move into a new part of the journey.

“My ep, 'Red Dragon' dropping soon, with the lead single Tanzania  ft @sinomsolo @real_boibizza @tonyduardo dropping tomorrow, 16/03/2022

“I’m so excited and I hope you guys love it as much as I do. To my team, I love you guys. Thank you for everything. To my supporters, thank you for the endless love. I love y’all.”

Though Uncle Waffles has been recognised by renowned Mzansi celebrities and Drake, trolls have not stopped with their cyberbullying. However, fans stuck by her during the recent trolling frenzy after her UK appearance. 

Uncle Waffles was called “wack” with many questioning her DJ skills, but her fans came to her defence, saying the hate she was receiving was unwarranted. 

Here are some reactions to Drake's recent move :

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

‘I feel honoured and happy’: Raymond Zondo's first Q&A as Chief Justice
Panayiotou tape exposed: ‘I told you to let them do it outside the house’

Most Read