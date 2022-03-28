Oscars 2022: 'CODA' makes history with best picture win and Will Smith slaps Chris Rock

Heartwarming movie CODA, about a deaf family with a hearing daughter, won the prestigious best picture prize at the Oscars on Sunday, the first time a streaming service took home the film industry's biggest prize.

CODA was released by Apple TV+, which beat Netflix Inc's contender The Power of the Dog and other entries from traditional Hollywood studios.

"I really want to thank the academy for recognizing a movie of love and family at this difficult time that we need today," producer Patrick Wachsberger said in front of the film's cast stood on stage.

Hollywood's most prestigious awards ceremony returned to all-out glitz at the Dolby Theatre after pandemic restrictions limited the event last year.

The upbeat atmosphere was disrupted when best actor winner Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock onstage over a joke about the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Rock referenced the 1997 movie G.I. Jane, in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head.

Smith, who is nominated for best actor for King Richard, slapped Rock in what at first appeared to be a scripted joke.

But the theatre turned sombre moments later when Smith, back in his seat, shouted back, “Keep my wife's name out of your f**king mouth.” Smith's comment was silenced during the live US broadcast on Walt Disney Co's ABC.