Makhadzi thanks fans after her sold out show in Botswana

Limpopo-born superstar Makhadzi has thanked her Botswana fans for making her dream come true.

She performed at the weekend in her one woman show she's been raving about and gave the people what they wanted. Her star power and stage presence are what she is loved for and her fans couldn't help but stand a queen.

Clips of her performances have been circulating on social media and its nothing but reverence for the singer's concert and her energy.