‘But ugezile uChris’ — SA celebs react to Will Smith’s ‘warm klap’ for Chris Rock

Mzansi celebs are split over this year's Academy Awards that topped the Twitter trends list on Monday after actor Will Smith gifted comedian Chris Rock with a hot slap that caused a stir live on television and on social media.

Unlike previous times when the awards trended because of the many accolades celebs in the arts were going home with or the fashion hits and misses, this time Will's “warm klap” became the main topic.

Chris appeared on stage to present the Oscar for documentary feature and made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith being in the film G.I. Jane because of her shaved head. Actress Demi Moore shaved her head for the movie. Unfortunately for the comedian, his joke landed poorly with Will, who apparently interpreted it as an attack on his wife.

Will's walk to the podium to Chris must have been confusing e for the audience, who thought it was part of the show until he slapped the comedian across the face.

Media personality T'Bo Touch took to Instagram to share he found the joke Chris made distasteful. He said Chris was wrong because he made the joke personal when he came for Will's family.

“Oh no, this didn't happen live at the #oscars2022. @willsmith drew the line on the biggest stage in the world. What are your thoughts about this incident? It's personal when you bring up family. Take notes before you label #willsmith a villain when he is actually a victim. It's not a joke when you create content out of a man's wife or point out his vulnerability. Suppressed emotions will always explode. Content creators be careful how you capitalise on another man's personal issues. It ain't funny at all.”