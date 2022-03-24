Seasoned actress Joyce Skefu survives mild stroke

Well wishes have been pouring in for legendary actress Joyce Skefu who revealed she had been quiet because she suffered a mild stroke which landed her in hospital.

Joyce is known and loved for her roles as Doris in Muvhango and Maletsatsi on Scandal!

Taking to Instagram recently, she posted a snap of herself lying on the bed at the hospital, however she assured her followers that she was recovering well.

“Good morning my lovelies hope you all well and kept by the grace of God, Ya life happens. I was quiet because I had a mild stroke, got hospitalised, but God did it again.”

“I am doing therapies and getting better daily, but I sincerely thank you cause you were my strength even if did not know, Thank you for your amazing love,” she wrote.

In the mentions the actress's colleagues have wished her a speedy recovery.