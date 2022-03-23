Quirky comedy at its best in latest Theodor production

Premium By Devon Koen -

Brimming with talent, quirk and flare, Theodor Herzl High School’s latest production, The Odd Couple, is a gem for audiences from all walks of life.



Directed by multi-award-winning theatre stalwart Robin Williams, a name synonymous with bringing some of the best productions to the local stages, The Odd Couple is a treat with laugh-a-minute moments and witty dialogue second to none...