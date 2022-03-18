WATCH | Sithelo Shozi laughs off claims she homeless after MaMkhize ‘kicked her out’
Sithelo Shozi has finally responded to rumours that she is homeless after her split from ex-boyfriend Andile Mpisane.
After soccer star and musician Andile Mpisane married Tamia Mpisane, there was speculations Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize had kicked Sithelo out of her apartment.
During a recent Instagram Live, Sithelo ridiculed an Instagram who called her "homeless".
“Yes, I am homeless. Yoh people are annoying,. Everything is going so badly, my life is in shambles.”
Watch the video below:
In December 2021, MaMkhize released a statement on her Instagram timeline damning the speculation and saying she is a feminist.
“Nobody has been kicked out of any apartment nor have any kids been taken away from anybody. I remain committed to ensuring my grandchildren grow up experiencing love from all sides and that they are well taken care of.
“I accepted the mother of my grandchildren with all her flaws while the whole world was blaming me because I fully understand nobody is perfect. Out of respect for all parties involved I will not be going into the details of their private affairs. They have both moved on with their lives and will continue co-parenting for the sake of the children.”
