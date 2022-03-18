WATCH | Sithelo Shozi laughs off claims she homeless after MaMkhize ‘kicked her out’

Sithelo Shozi has finally responded to rumours that she is homeless after her split from ex-boyfriend Andile Mpisane.

After soccer star and musician Andile Mpisane married Tamia Mpisane, there was speculations Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize had kicked Sithelo out of her apartment.

During a recent Instagram Live, Sithelo ridiculed an Instagram who called her "homeless".

“Yes, I am homeless. Yoh people are annoying,. Everything is going so badly, my life is in shambles.”

Watch the video below: