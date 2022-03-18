‘My heart is shattered beyond words’ — letter from Siyanda Sesimani’s girlfriend read at memorial

Friends and family gathered at Naturena Primary School to celebrate the life of son, father, friend and actor Siyanda Sesimani, who died last week.

He was described as someone who personified love, was full of life, love and laughter and who adored and lived for his daughter.

The actor spent weeks in hospital in a coma after he was brutally attacked during a home invasion.

A letter was read from the love of his life, his girlfriend Lerato.

“I wish this was one of my bad dreams, I would get up and wake up and tell you about it and you would say hai wena babe uya hlupha.

“Oh my love, my heart is shattered beyond words. I will miss sharing dreams with you. You came into my life and brought so much joy and light. Your heart was full and your vision was so bright. You were a star in everything you did. You did everything with love and passion,. You were my brother, my lover, mentor and best friend. You were my star. It feels like the day when I jokingly asked when are we getting married konje, you said September baby, I even have my wedding vows ready.”

A voice note from the actor's friend Nombulelo was played at the memorial. She thanked him for the special memories they shared together

“Thank you so much for your love. Thank you so much for caring for me. Thank you so much for bringing life and laughter into my life and into my space. Thank you for your character and your professionalism.”