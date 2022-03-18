‘My boy is back in the building’ — Malema shows Tbo Touch love ahead of Metro FM return

EFF leader Julius Malema is among those who have congratulated Tbo Touch on his return to Metro FM, saying it “will threaten only those with low self-esteem”.

Touch's return to the station he left six years ago was announced this week.

He picks up where he left off with his afternoon drive time show, The Touchdown. He takes over from Sphe and Naves and will be joined by Morena Mothupi on the sports desk.

Malema was amped at the announcement and took to the socials to say Metro FM will “never be the same”.

“My boy Tbo Touch is back in the building: Metro FM will never be the same. The return of the best will threaten only those with low self-esteem. Congratulations, my guy. Kill them,” he wrote in a message to Touch.