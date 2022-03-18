Leisure

Kariega singer dedicates set to late mom

Rising star returns to the stage at Wings and Wheels Festival

Premium
By Zamandulo Malonde - 18 March 2022

The Klinicare Wings and Wheels Festival returns to Kariega after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19.

With a fun-packed line-up of music, food stalls and rally cars, the festival’s return coincides with that of Kariega model Chad Varnicker’s golden voice to the live stage...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia
Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested

Most Read