Kariega singer dedicates set to late mom

Rising star returns to the stage at Wings and Wheels Festival

By Zamandulo Malonde -

The Klinicare Wings and Wheels Festival returns to Kariega after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19.



With a fun-packed line-up of music, food stalls and rally cars, the festival’s return coincides with that of Kariega model Chad Varnicker’s golden voice to the live stage...