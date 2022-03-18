‘I was offered a Job, I got paid what I wanted’ — Cassper Nyovest unfazed by AKA drama

If unbothered was a person it would be Cassper Nyovest. The rapper, businessman and season two host of The Braai Show seems unfazed by the drama tweeps are trying to stir around him and AKA.

AKA took to his social media on Monday to share the legal documents and a ruling made by the Arbitration Foundation of Southern Africa that stated a partnership agreement between him and Makhuducom Media was valid.

Following the news, tweeps have been trolling rapper Cassper, who was the show's second season host.

AKA was vindicated when the arbitration ruling went in his favour, proving he owns 50 % of The Braai Show.

Taking to Twitter, Cassper was asked by a tweep to tell his side of the story. The rapper insisted on remaining mum and said he did a job he was hired to do.

“No story to tell. I was offered a Job, I got paid what I wanted, including getting promotion for my shoes and alcohol which I'm making multi millions from and the story ends there. Even if the broer did cartwheels naked on Mandela bridge, there's nothing that's gonna happen. LOL”