Fake News! Tino Chinyani and model Sadia Sallie didn’t tie the knot
Model Sadia Sallie has rejected suggestions that she secretly married media personality and model Tino Chinyani.
Tino's Instagram post of a wedding shoot sparked rumours on social media.
Tino landed on the Twitter trends list and dominated various social media TLs with people commenting on how fast he “tied the knot”.
The “bride” took to Instagram story to set the record straight. Sadia made it clear she didn't get married and didn't agree to be part of a publicity stunt.
“ I'm smart enough to protect my name, brand and relationships. I don't care about clout, but I am big on consent. I didn't agree to this publicity stunt and was in the dark that any of this would happen.
“My concerns and requests were ignored, so in future I'll have to do what's best for me. I'm just a model who did a bridal shoot, I don't care for celebrity validation or to be in any gossip tabloids. If it's not professional and tidy it's not going to be attached to me. Period.”
Tino remains mum on the rumours.
Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from the media personality were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. An update will be included once received.
Tino was previously romantically involved with actress Simz Ngema and they have a son together.
Simz announced their break up in September 2021 on her Instagram timeline.
“An end to a beautiful love story. This has been one of my greatest experiences, a beautiful love story of two people fighting all the odds to be together. I have learnt to love again, to feel again, to live again and to smile again,” she wrote.
