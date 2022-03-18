Bonang Matheba says Mzansi’s talent is treated with ‘very little respect’

Bonang Matheba has shared her views on how talented people are treated in Mzansi, saying they are not shown enough respect.

The media personality reacted to Sizwe Dhlomo weighing in on radio stations' line-up announcements and how they are often turned into awkward experiences for the talent.

Bonang left Metro FM in 2017. She used to host The Front Row with Bonang Matheba.

Adding her 2c to how radio line-up season is essentially disrespectful to talent, Bonang said: “It must be a South African thing. Very little respect for talent, plus no professionalism. It’s weird.”