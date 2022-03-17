Shudufhadzo Musida's Miss World journey ends with top 40 place, but she's still a winner

Former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida may not have made the top 13 of the Miss World pageant but still left her mark on the contest.

Musida flew to San Juan, Puerto Rico, for the second time this week to perform in the pageant after it was postponed late last year amid Covid-19 concerns.

She returned as part of the top 40 finalists in the competition, but was not among the names for the top 13.

Instead contestants from Vietnam, Mexico, Northern Ireland, the Philippines, Poland, Somalia, the USA, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, India, Indonesia and Ivory Coast competed for the crown.

Karolina Bielawska from Poland was crowned Miss World, with Shree Saini from the USA first runner-up and Olivia Yacé from Ivory Coast second runner-up.

Musida was already a winner at the pageant, having won a Beauty with a Purpose award for her Mindful Mondays project before the competition was postponed. The project was honoured alongside campaigns from India, England, Kenya, the Philippines and USA.