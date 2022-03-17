'SA is proud of you'- Outpouring of love for Shudufhadzo Musida after Miss World journey
Beauty queen Shudufhadzo Musida may not have won the Miss World title, but her performance on that stage won the hearts of South Africans.
Musida flew to San Juan, Puerto Rico, for the second time this week for her final performance in the competition.
Her journey in the pageant ended in the top 40, an unexpected blow for South Africans who had high hopes for the former Miss SA.
Musida made the pageant’s top 40 before it was postponed in December last year amid Covid-19 concerns.
Karolina Bielawska from Poland was crowned the 70th Miss World in a ceremony held on Thursday morning, SA time. Shree Saini from the US was crowned first runner-up and Olivia Yacé from Ivory Coast second runner-up.
Musida took to Instagram to convey her gratitude to South Africans for their support throughout her journey.
“From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank you my beloved SA for your unwavering support and love I have received from you throughout this journey! I felt it within my soul as I stepped out on stage!
Before the show’s postponement last year, Musida won a Beauty with a Purpose award for her weekly Mindful Mondays mental health series, through which she educates and seeks to destigmatise mental health issues in society.
She also wrote a children’s book, 'Shudu Finds Her Magic,' in which she opens up about her experience with bullying. The book seeks to give young children who may be victims of bullying a voice.
A few hours before the competition, Musida said she was ready to take on the Miss World stage.
“My heart is at peace and my soul is expectant. This day has been in the making for the longest time and I am ready. My beloved SA, I carry you with me in my heart as I step out on the world stage tonight. It has been my biggest honour to serve and represent you.”
Here's what South Africans have had to say on Twitter:
You were amazing tonight Shudu. South Africa is proud of you. Thank you 🙏❤️#shuduformissworld pic.twitter.com/wmRENCVQki— Nelly967 (@Nelly9671) March 17, 2022
Sadly we did not make it to the Top 12 but Well done Queen!! #shuduformissworld pic.twitter.com/CElvPkmLGb— BLACK LIVES MATTER. (@lalla_peza) March 17, 2022
Miss World really made us wait 2 years for this crap. No South Africa, no India and no Botswana, what a joke. Shudu should've gone to Miss Universe #shuduformissworld— Nazi (@missLovely203) March 17, 2022
It honestly doesn’t make sense that Shudu - South Africa is not in that top 12. I’m beyond hurt shame. #shuduformissworld #MissWorld pic.twitter.com/OKM9whorqf— uNobuhle.❤️🔥 (@sihle_mgidi) March 17, 2022
Everyone and I mean everyone knew that the strongest girls were from the Africa region this year. The fact that both Botswana & South Africa did not advance to the Top 12 is wild 🤨 #shuduformissworld— Bhel’elihle 🤴🏾 (@_Ntoshh) March 17, 2022
Nevertheless we're immensely proud of you. Thank you for representing us so well, Shudufhadzo Musida🥺🙏🏽🇿🇦🤍 #shuduformissworld#SouthAfrica#MissWorld #MissWorld2022 pic.twitter.com/5x68O5U7Rm— confidently golden💛 (@shadyjantjies) March 17, 2022
You did your best Shudu , we are proud of you Queen #shuduformissworld pic.twitter.com/sPL08q7qsy— Pardo! 👸 🇿🇦🇱🇸 (@Queen_Pardo) March 17, 2022
Palesa Molefe 🇧🇼 and Shudufadzo Musida 🇿🇦 they did their best. So proud of them. 😍❤️#MissWorld #shuduformissworld#MissBotswana pic.twitter.com/8IndWsD9Jn— Kagiso Christopher (@kagisolive) March 17, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.