'SA is proud of you'- Outpouring of love for Shudufhadzo Musida after Miss World journey

Beauty queen Shudufhadzo Musida may not have won the Miss World title, but her performance on that stage won the hearts of South Africans.

Musida flew to San Juan, Puerto Rico, for the second time this week for her final performance in the competition.

Her journey in the pageant ended in the top 40, an unexpected blow for South Africans who had high hopes for the former Miss SA.

Musida made the pageant’s top 40 before it was postponed in December last year amid Covid-19 concerns.

Karolina Bielawska from Poland was crowned the 70th Miss World in a ceremony held on Thursday morning, SA time. Shree Saini from the US was crowned first runner-up and Olivia Yacé from Ivory Coast second runner-up.

Musida took to Instagram to convey her gratitude to South Africans for their support throughout her journey.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank you my beloved SA for your unwavering support and love I have received from you throughout this journey! I felt it within my soul as I stepped out on stage!