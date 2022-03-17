Khaya Dladla opens up about the hardships his family has gone through recently

Actor Khaya Dladla is filled with gratitude that his mother is doing well after she suffered a stroke that resulted in her losing her mobility and speech. He hardly ever shares his personal life on social media but this moment is one to be celebrated for him. Khaya penned a lengthy heartfelt post about how this experience affected his family.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday Khaya opened up about his mother's health battles, the loss and the lack of support from other people he had hoped would assist him.

“I lost my dad doing my final year in varsity and I was left with just this woman who gave me life. Last year this time I lost my uncle and on the same day my mom was attacked by a stroke that took her speech away and mobility (couldn’t talk or walk) and I was willing to do and pay any amount to see her gain her normal life back again,” he wrote.

He thanked the people he called angels who have stuck by his side.

“God has been amazing with blessing me with my sister @khanyidladla and a brother Mfundo who have been there throughout our journey of helping this amazing woman gain her strength back. Not forgetting her full time nurse Bonny Mweni and all the therapists who have played a vital role today for my queen to walk and talk again.”

The House of Zwide actor encouraged people going through the same thing to hold on.

“Just wanted to leave this here as it might help someone else not to give up or just appreciate the people who are your constant crutch when walking any journey becomes too much.”