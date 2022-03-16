Shots fired! Kanye West takes a swipe at SA comedian Trevor Noah
This after Trevor called the rapper out for harassing Kim Kardashian.
American rapper and billionaire Kanye West, now known as Ye, has responded to comedian Trevor Noah who raised concerns about America's most talked about 'triangle.'
In one of his recent episodes of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah weighed in on the Ye, Kim Kardashian, and Pete Davidson unending social media spats.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the American icon posted a snap of Trevor and lyrics to a song called Kumbaya. Its unclear why the rapper chose that song for Trevor, but he has charted the Twitter trends list in Mzansi ever since Ye's clap back.
“All in together now ... Koon baya my lord koon baya Koon baya my lord Koon baya Oooo’ lord Koon baya, wrote Ye.
To those who might not know the song, according to New York Times it was recorded in Darien, Georgia, in 1926 and sung by a Gullah Geechee man named H Wylie. The song was “a call to God to come and help the people as they faced oppression”.
Trevor empathised with Kim and said women are often asked why they don't leave. He said the harassment that Kim Kardashian is subjected to by her ex-husband Ye was an example of what happens when women leave.
“What she is going through is terrifying to watch, and it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave,” Noah said.
“What we're seeing is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world, unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her.”
Trevor opened up on the show and shared his own experiences growing up in an abusive home. He said his mother was told she was “overreacting” before being shot in the head by Noah's stepfather. The comedian said he still recalls the phone call from his little brother who told him his mom had been shot.
Watch the video below:
Unpacking the Kim-Kanye-Pete situation and the harassment many women face when trying to leave a relationship. pic.twitter.com/qF3cfiYL9R— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 16, 2022