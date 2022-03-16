Shots fired! Kanye West takes a swipe at SA comedian Trevor Noah

To those who might not know the song, according to New York Times it was recorded in Darien, Georgia, in 1926 and sung by a Gullah Geechee man named H Wylie. The song was “a call to God to come and help the people as they faced oppression”.

Trevor empathised with Kim and said women are often asked why they don't leave. He said the harassment that Kim Kardashian is subjected to by her ex-husband Ye was an example of what happens when women leave.

“What she is going through is terrifying to watch, and it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave,” Noah said.

“What we're seeing is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world, unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her.”

Trevor opened up on the show and shared his own experiences growing up in an abusive home. He said his mother was told she was “overreacting” before being shot in the head by Noah's stepfather. The comedian said he still recalls the phone call from his little brother who told him his mom had been shot.

Watch the video below: