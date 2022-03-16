‘Real Housewives of Lagos’ are coming and are ready to serve heat

Real Housewives of Lagos is here.

Fans of the reality show will enjoy this edition of the The Real Housewives franchise next month. The show has viewers hooked to the screens since its inception of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg.

After catching wind of the announcement, tweeps expressed how the show based in Lagos should not drop the standard of sizzling drama, tea spilling and feuds. This is a standard season 2 of The Real Housewives of Durban has seemingly set.

RHOLagos follows the lavish lifestyles of six of the most glamorous women in Lagos, Nigeria.

In a statement shared to TshisaLIVE by Showmax, the six women who will be part of the show were revealed.

Carolyna Hutchings is CEO of Hutchings Ltd, a real estate, oil and gas and agriculture company.

Laura Ikeji is a social media influencer, author and entrepreneur.

Chioma Ikokwu is a lawyer and co-founder and CEO of the luxury hair brand Good Hair Ltd, and Brass and Copper Restaurant & Lounge.

Toyin Lawani-Adebayo is a renowned celebrity stylist, fashion designer, business mogul and CEO of Tiannah’s Place Empire.

Iyabo Ojo is a famous Nollywood actress, producer, TikTok sensation, brand influencer, entrepreneur and CEO of Fepris Ltd. Ojo is divorced and a mother of two.

Mariam Timmer completes the list of the stars. She is a PR expert and CEO at Six Sixteen Agency. She's the creative director at Lure Fashion Ltd online retail fashion line, an online content creator; YouTuber and entrepreneur.