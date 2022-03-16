Fans rally behind Uncle Waffles after trolls drag her for UK DJ set

After going viral in 2021, Uncle Waffles spoke of how she reacted to the negative feedback on Twitter during an interview with Ghana-based radio station Y1070FM, saying though it was a lot to take at first she hones in on the love and support she received from her team and fans.

“I feel like once you blow up because of the internet, people feel very entitled to your how you blow up, they feel like they want to control how you then move. It is a little hard, especially for someone who two weeks in had a lot of negativity coming, but I have so much love that it overshadows the hate. From my team and people who support me, I feel very safe.

“As much as there's a lot of things happening, all the things happening are working for my good. Overall the name is getting bigger. As much as they may try pick out certain things they can never take down the brand. The negativity is on Twitter. In real life there's nothing like that. I don't really mind. It is what it is, it comes with the territory,” she said.

When addressing the concerns of some fans about whether her team were taking advantage of her by treating her “inappropriately”, the DJ set the record straight in a Twitter post, speaking of how they had changed her life.

“My team is the biggest blessing in my life when it comes to my career. They go above and beyond for me. The narrative that’s being shared is so disheartening. They have never made me feel uncomfortable or treated me inappropriately.”