Fans rally behind Uncle Waffles after trolls drag her for UK DJ set
DJ Lungelihle “Uncle Waffles” Zwane's UK debut tour has had trolls up in arms on social media, and her fans are not having it.
Since gaining stardom after a video of her dancing to Young Stunna's Adiwele went viral in 2021, the DJ has faced social media scrutiny. Though she has been cosigned by a number of renowned celebrities, including American rapper Drake who followed her on Instagram, trolls have not ceased to drag her.
While short clips of her set on tour (alongside Mzansi's amapiano stars DJ Maphorisa and Focalistic) have been shared on social media, Uncle Waffles was called “wack” with many questioning her DJ skills, but her fans came to her defence, saying the hate she was receiving was unwarranted.
Uncle Waffles has been subjected to unwarranted vile shit from this app ever since she soared. It’s so boring.— 2nd wife (@palesa_moloto) March 13, 2022
Watching Uncle Waffles rise to prominence has been so satisfying. https://t.co/R70MveqPuZ— Pistola (@PenIsAPistola) March 14, 2022
All this UNCLE WAFFLES hate. Don't you realise you're being UNCOOL when you WAFFLE?😳— nigel (@frxmmithian) March 15, 2022
While y’all are arguing. Uncle Waffles has another sold out show in Dublin. She is winning regardless. Do your thing wena baby girl ☺️🤌🏾🤌🏾.— DJ KhandaCool (@brian_ovo) March 13, 2022
After going viral in 2021, Uncle Waffles spoke of how she reacted to the negative feedback on Twitter during an interview with Ghana-based radio station Y1070FM, saying though it was a lot to take at first she hones in on the love and support she received from her team and fans.
“I feel like once you blow up because of the internet, people feel very entitled to your how you blow up, they feel like they want to control how you then move. It is a little hard, especially for someone who two weeks in had a lot of negativity coming, but I have so much love that it overshadows the hate. From my team and people who support me, I feel very safe.
“As much as there's a lot of things happening, all the things happening are working for my good. Overall the name is getting bigger. As much as they may try pick out certain things they can never take down the brand. The negativity is on Twitter. In real life there's nothing like that. I don't really mind. It is what it is, it comes with the territory,” she said.
When addressing the concerns of some fans about whether her team were taking advantage of her by treating her “inappropriately”, the DJ set the record straight in a Twitter post, speaking of how they had changed her life.
“My team is the biggest blessing in my life when it comes to my career. They go above and beyond for me. The narrative that’s being shared is so disheartening. They have never made me feel uncomfortable or treated me inappropriately.”
