Calling all Hlomu series fans! Meet the actress cast as Naledi — Qhawe’s love

Here's a fun Q&A session with Gaisang to find out more about her and her role.

What has your connection with Kwenzo been like?

Today is my first day on set but I’ve obviously interacted with Kwenzo and the chemistry is there. He's very kind and has been very helpful in assisting me with anything related to Naledi and Qhawe.

We both care about the story and are looking forward to telling it. It has been fun.

When did you start acting?

I started working in the industry professionally in 2018. I've done some stage, some commercial work and other TV stuff. I also play Mampho in House of Zwide. She’s fire. She’s very spicy and goes for everything and anything she wants.

How did your casting process for The Wife go?

As actors, this is what we do all the time: we audition. But I don't think I've ever been so nervous casting before. I guess it was because I just loved Naledi so much. She’s sweet and loving but she’s also reactive. Some people call it crazy but I think it’s passion. She expresses her love and isn’t afraid to give you her heart.

Did you feel pressure coming into The Wife series?

I'm stepping into this role that already exists and people love so much. It's scary.

There is a level of pressure because the performers in this story are brilliant, and people love this story so much, so you don't want to let them down.

But the advantage of playing Naledi is that, even in the actual story, she joined the world out of nowhere. She's an outsider. She has no relations. So I use that energy to my advantage.

I’m not like anyone else. I can’t be like anyone else. All I can do is be Naledi. The only shoes I have to fill are hers. Nobody else. Everybody’s unique and perfect in their own way so I’m going to hold onto that as my guideline.

How are you preparing for this role?

I obviously read the book, so I take a lot from the book: the essence of who she is, her mannerisms, the things t she does. I started using nude nail polish because that's what Naledi does. I'll eat a certain type of food because she does that. I started copying a lot of the way she lives in my own life.

I ask a lot of questions. I ask the creative director, Mr Fiks, and I ask Kwenzo questions as well. It's a matter of constantly reflecting and thinking.

I also started watching some medical stuff to get the feel.

How similar are you and Naledi?

We’re both very strong. She moves, she carries on. We’re both disciplined. Naledi is stubborn. I can also be stubborn. I don't like to say it out loud, but apparently I'm stubborn. She is, to a certain extent, selfless, though that’s hard to read. Some people may disagree, but I will always defend my characters.

The big difference between her and I is that I did not go to school for seven years to study to be a doctor.

I also don't know if I would stay if I found out my man is a killer or comes from a family of gangsters.

Watch The Wife on Showmax, with new episodes every Thursday.