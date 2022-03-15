Tweeps troll Cassper Nyovest after AKA says he ‘owns’' 50% of ‘The Braai Show’
Monday was a day of celebration for rapper AKA after the Arbitration Foundation of Southern Africa (Afsa) ruled he was the 50% owner of The Braai Show.
Following the news, tweeps have been trolling rapper Cassper Nyovest, who was the show's second season host.
Just hours before season two of the show aired, AKA issued a statement on his social media saying he would continue to take legal action regarding his alleged rights to the show and wished Cassper success.
The rapper was vindicated when the arbitration ruling went in his favour, proving he owns 50 % of The Braai Show. He shared a statement expressing his relief.
“ I am happy the arbitration proceedings have found in my favour, that I am a 50% owner of The Braai Show and no further exploitation of it can be transacted without my involvement.”
Special thanks to Molai Attorneys & my counsel, Adv. Tshidiso Ramogale … & thank you to the Megacy as always. Let this serve as a warning to ANYBODY in the entertainment industry, individual, production company or broadcaster, who seeks to steal our ideas. Get those coins ready. pic.twitter.com/Ogr7fYGZth— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 14, 2022
The announcement AKA made on his socials on Monday left tweeps with mixed reactions, with some taking a swipe at the Summer Love hitmaker and others hoping for a reunion between the two.
“What Cassper Nyovest did to AKA was morally wrong and y'all called it “business”. As an artist himself he knows how sensitive IP theft is to the originator but he let his beef cloud his judgment. That was not Godly. That was just wrong. It was weird when watching that show,” wrote one tweep.
“Even if AKA owns the show Cassper is helping a fellow black man bag. I do not see anything wrong with a black man supporting a black-owned business. Cassper is the most talked about right now, not the other way around. Congratulations to both of them,” wrote another.
Aka simply said to cassper, "I'm your Boss my boy" 😂😂😂Hai this life no balance pic.twitter.com/49PhEBL0xU— Vynomiller_fanpage (@Vynofanpage) March 15, 2022
What Cassper Nyovest did to AKA was morally WRONG and y'all called it "business". As an artist himself he knows how sensitive IP theft is to the originator but he let his beef cloud his judgement. That was not Godly. That was just WRONG. It was weird when watching that show...— Be REAL. (@LunaV_10) March 14, 2022
Cassper is genius.while AKA was buzy to the court he was buzy promoting #BilliatoATasteOfWealth and securing bag tru AKA idea nd contest...clever move and some still think AKA won? The braai show was nvr Cass to begin with how can you lose what nvr yrs? pic.twitter.com/wkWixhg530— Combattant de la Liberté Economiqué (E. F. F.) (@MugarukaPascal) March 15, 2022
This is what AKA did to Cassper pic.twitter.com/RBg7BNE9CM— ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) March 14, 2022
Even if Aka owns the show Cassper is helping a fellow black man bag💰💰…I do not see anything wrong with a black man supporting a black owned business.Cassper is the most talked about right now not the other way around. Congratulations to both of them.— Ma Tjea kgang (@Kgang_SA) March 15, 2022
