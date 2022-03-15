Dolly Parton 'respectfully' declines Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nod

US singer-songwriter Dolly Parton has declined a nomination for her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, saying she doesn’t feel that she’s earned the right to be nominated.

Parton was among the 17 contenders announced in February for induction in 2022. She was nominated along with the likes of Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran and Dionne Warwick.

The Eurythmics, Devo, Judas Priest, Rage Against The Machine and the late Nigerian singer Fela Kuti are also on the ballot.

Performers become eligible 25 years after their first commercial release.

The I Will Always Love You crooner took to social media on Monday to “respectfully bow out” despite being “flattered and grateful” for the nomination.