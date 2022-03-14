Zola 7’s team slam claims he received R1m from MaMkhize

Bonginkosi "Zola 7" Dlamini's personal assistant Siki Kunene has refuted claims the veteran media personality and rapper received R1m from Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize.

This follows after City Press reported that MaMkhize donated R1m to help Zola 7 after spending time with him on March 10.

Siki shared a statement from her team slamming the claims, saying that while Zola continues to receives monetary donations from the public after he shared his bank account details, he had not received R1m.

“Zola 7 is well and thankful for all your love and support. He is humbled by all the continued contributions. He is looking forward to more big things. He is receiving the necessary support,” read the statement.